UAE strongly condemns continuing Israeli attacks in Gaza, targeting camps for displaced people

A Palestinian child reacts, following an Israeli strike near a UN-run school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, July 3, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 8:30 AM

The UAE has condemned and denounced in the strongest terms the continuing Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip, and the most recent targeting of camps for displaced people in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, which led to numerous deaths and injuries to dozens of innocent civilians.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the importance of ensuring the immediate, safe, sustainable, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian, relief and medical aid to the brotherly Palestinians.

The Ministry reaffirmed the need for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life, reiterating the importance of protecting civilians and civilian institutions, according to international law including international treaties.

The UAE called on the international community to intensify efforts to avoid further fuelling the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and to advance all efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace.

Qatar condemnation

Qatar condemned, in the strongest terms, the horrific attack by Israeli occupation forces targeting the tents of displaced persons in the Al Mawasi area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, resulting in the martyrdom and injury of hundreds of unarmed civilians, considering it a shocking and brutal massacre and a new chapter in the ongoing series of crimes by the occupation against the Palestinian people and humanity as a whole.

