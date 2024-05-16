E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE strongly condemns attack on Slovak PM

Robert Fico fought for his life in hospital Wednesday after being shot multiple times in what the government called a 'political assault'

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Police vehicles are parked outside F.D. Roosevelt University Hospital where Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was taken after a shooting incident in Handlova, in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia. — Photo: Reuters
Police vehicles are parked outside F.D. Roosevelt University Hospital where Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was taken after a shooting incident in Handlova, in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia. — Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 16 May 2024, 10:32 AM

Last updated: Thu 16 May 2024, 10:33 AM

The UAE's foreign minister has strongly condemned the attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, said he was "deeply saddened to hear about the heinous crime".


Fico fought for his life in hospital Wednesday after being shot multiple times in what the government called a "political assault".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Surgeons spent hours battling to save the 59-year-old populist leader after the attack, which has been condemned around the world.

Sheikh Abdulla offered his heartfelt wishes for Fico's speedy recovery.

He reaffirmed the UAE's "categorical condemnation of such criminal and hateful acts of extremism, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence".

(With inputs from AFP)

ALSO READ:

More news from UAE