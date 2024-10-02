UAE: Staycation demands surge by 15% as families plan half-term getaways, say travel executives

The institution seeks to rehabilitate inmates psychologically and socially, regardless of their religions or beliefs, Sharjah Police said
Enquiries for staycations in the UAE have risen by at least 15 per cent as families begin planning for half-term getaways.
Many private schools are heading for a break from Monday to Friday starting either from October 14 to 18 or October 21 to 25, offering students and families a well-deserved respite from academic routines for nearly nine days.
The decision to observe a half-term break varies among schools in the UAE, with some opting for a full week off, others settling for a long weekend – as long as they meet the minimum required school days – 182 days for international curriculum schools.
Raheesh Babu, COO, musafir.com said, “By October, the weather in the UAE will improve, leading to a 15 to 20 per cent increase in demand for staycations. Instead of travelling abroad during the short break, more people now prefer to stay within the country and opt for staycation experiences.”
He highlighted popular destinations include Dubai’s Palm areas, Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, and Ras Al Khaimah.
“Properties on the Palm are particularly in high demand, with a preference for five-star hotels. This trend repeats annually,” he added.
Travel experts also stressed that bookings for National Day holidays in December have already begun, “with many choosing visa-free or visa-on-arrival destinations to avoid travel complications. Popular choices include Bangkok, CIS countries, and the Maldives.”
“Even for the longer December break, the demand is also already evident, with a 15 to 20 per cent price increase in December, as reflected in our data,” added Babu.
Tourism experts highlighted that residents have a wide variety of options, ranging from world-renowned properties like the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi, luxurious hotels on Yas Island, and Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, to lesser-known treasures in Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah.
Vinayak Mahtani, CEO of bnbme holiday homes said, “Half term is always a good time for staycations as the weather improves, with the enquiries already having increased by 15 per cent. People who did not manage to leave the UAE opt for properties that have outdoor facilities whether these are beach properties, assets on golf courses or properties where one can explore places on foot.”
“In addition to this we also see international tourists coming for their half term breaks as the weather starts to get better. Dubai also gives us the most number of local guests followed by Abu Dhabi.”
They mentioned that with the changing season, a significant increase in rates is anticipated until Easter next year.
“The trick is – if you know when you want to go – book early and take advantage of early booking discounts,” added Mahtani.
However it comes with a word of caution. “If you want a deal, most of these come as non-refundable rates.”
Another travel executive pointed out that, with Friday being a half day for many employees and students, it is often viewed by families as the start of the weekend. It’s a popular choice for leisure activities by evening, making it an ideal day for family outings and starting staycations.
Lakshmi Annand, Managing Director, TravelzMind LLC, said, “The demand for staycations is increasing. In the past, people typically sought staycation deals starting on Saturday. However, a new trend indicates that more individuals are now interested in Friday deals too. Consequently, we have seen a surge in inquiries for Friday check-ins. Many guests prefer to stay from Friday through Saturday and return on Sunday evening.”
