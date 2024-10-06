UAE 'smishing alert': How to protect family from rising text scams

Set to open to the public in early 2027, the multi-billion dollar project is being built on an island of almost 62 hectares extending into the Arabian Gulf
Cybercriminals are increasingly targeting families, with 28 per cent of attacks coming through 'smishing' attacks, according to UAE's Cyber Security Council.
What is 'smishing'? It is a type of phishing scam that occurs via SMS (text messaging). In a smishing attack, cybercriminals send text messages that often appear to be from legitimate sources, like banks, delivery services, or government agencies. These messages typically include a link or request for personal information, such as passwords, credit card numbers, or social security numbers.
The goal of smishing is to trick individuals posing as trusted sources into revealing sensitive information or downloading malicious software. To protect yourself from smishing scams, it's essential to:
Verify the sender: Teach your family members not to trust unknown numbers, and always verify any requests directly with the organisation. Verify all messages with a phone call.
Avoid clicking links: If a message looks suspicious, ask your loved ones not to click on any links.
Pro-active measures: Install security applications on family devices
Be cautious with personal information: Legitimate organisations typically don’t ask for sensitive information via text.
Mobile cybersecurity solutions: Android and iOS operating systems have built-in protections and functions, like blocking unapproved apps and filtering suspicious texts to a spam folder.
The UAE's public sector entities encountered and thwarted an average of 50,000 cybersecurity attacks daily, a number on the rise due to global geopolitical tensions. In the first three quarters of 2023, over 71 million attempted cyber attacks in the UAE were successfully blocked by the authorities.
The Emirates has implemented regulations to combat fraudulent activities related to cybercrime, identity theft, and financial fraud, as outlined in Federal Law No. 34/2021 on Combating Rumors and Cybercrime. However, it remains crucial for the public to stay vigilant and recognise red flags to safeguard themselves against falling victim to scams.
Numerous residents keep receiving text messages from firms claiming to be shipping companies and asking them to update their personal information by clicking on a link.
Fraudsters have devised innovative ways to scam people with the latest being vishing (voice phishing) where they impersonate the police, the Ministry of Interior, or your bank and trick residents into revealing sensitive and personal information by asking them to authorise UAE Pass requests.
Recently, Abu Dhabi Police also warned residents of fraudulent calls and links to counterfeit websites circulating on social media, exploiting events, activities, and occasions to lure the public with fake services, offers, and benefits.
