UAE: Smart bins that detect waste, signal when to empty trash under trial in Abu Dhabi

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 6:04 PM Last updated: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 7:22 PM

Abu Dhabi’s Tadweer Group is doing a trial of its high-tech smart bins, which can offer data on the amount and type of waste and a better understanding of communities’ requirements.

Using sensors and advanced technology, these locally made bins can detect what’s binned by community members and the fill level. Optimising its collection operations, the innovative bins help Tadweer to know how much and what kind of waste is inside and when to empty the bins efficiently.

According to its spokesperson, the trial run is underway at select places in Abu Dhabi.

“We are doing a trial. It identifies the individual user. So, it allows us to track what an individual user is wasting, the amount of waste, and the types of waste,” said Ollie Lawson, media and communications adviser at Tadweer Group — the sole custodian of waste management in Abu Dhabi.

How smart bin works?

Residents need to register on an official portal and create an account by giving basic details like their name and address. They can then use the barcode or QR code scanner on the smart bin to open it and drop their waste. The type of waste is detected, and its weight is calculated. The Tadweer centre can then access the information to know when the bin gets filled and empty it accordingly.

“The smart bins can monitor how much waste is going in. The sensors can tell us how full it is getting. So, waste collectors need to visit the place only when it's full, and not regularly. This reduces the number of times our trucks have to go out and cuts carbon emissions as well,” Lawson told Khaleej Times and noted the smart bin service will be integrated into the official app, which will allow residents to use it to scan the barcode or QR code on the bin.

Understanding communities

These bins will be a novel solution to handle the increase in waste as a result of a growing population and consumption habits. The trial is looking into how different communities, like those living in villas and residential buildings are creating different types of waste.