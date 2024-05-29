E-Paper

UAE: Sip a cup of coffee; raise awareness on multiple sclerosis

From May 30 to June 2, participating cafes will display QR codes that link to informative resources and personal stories of people living with the condition

Photos: Supplied
Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 3:14 PM

More than 60 cafes are participating in a new initiative by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS). The initiative encourages community members to engage in a conversation about the chronic autoimmune condition, and show solidarity with those living with it.

From May 30 to June 2, the participating cafes will display QR codes that link to informative resources and personal stories of people living with the condition affecting their central nervous system. These cafes will serve beverages in specially branded cups developed by the NMSS.


The NMSS is a UAE-based NGO created to better the lives of people living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and their communities in the UAE through education, advocacy, and advancing global efforts to find a cure for MS. The NGO was established in 2022 under the Ministry of Community Development.


The initiative is aimed at raising awareness and improving the understanding among the general public about the long-lasting condition.

This is one of many initiatives by the NMSS marking the special day of May 30, World MS Day. By simply enjoying a cup of coffee, community members can contribute to a national movement of awareness and solidarity.

What is MS?

It is a chronic, unpredictable condition of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information between the brain and spinal cord.

The most common symptoms of MS include fatigue, walking difficulties, dizziness, cognitive changes, loss of balance and coordination, mood changes, and spasms. These symptoms can disrupt everyday tasks and impact the quality of life, emphasising the need for public awareness and support.

In the UAE, about 19 in every 100,000 people are affected by MS, with the condition commonly beginning in young adults around the age of 26.

Women are twice as likely as men to develop MS and make up 67 per cent of people diagnosed with MS in the UAE.

Early diagnosis and treatment are critical for improving long-term health and well-being. Despite the challenges, ongoing research continues to seek more effective treatments and, ultimately, a cure.

Here is a list of the participating cafes:

  1. Alkalime Healthy Restaurant
  2. Al Ulya Portuguese Flavours Cafe
  3. Art Market - Yas Bay
  4. Blacksmith Coffee Company, Al Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi
  5. Boomah, The Owl Cafe
  6. Chapter, by Ribbonaira
  7. Circle Cafe (Bay Square)
  8. Circle Cafe (DIFC)
  9. Circle Cafe (Dubai Media City)
  10. Circle Cafe (Healthcare City)
  11. Circle Cafe (Mangrove Village)
  12. Circle Cafe (Mirdif)
  13. Circle Cafe (Saadiyat Island)
  14. Circle Cafe (Studio City)
  15. Circle Cafe Jumeirah Islands
  16. Circle Cafe Kite Beach
  17. Coffee Architecture
  18. DICE Board Game Cafe
  19. Drowsy Coffee, Muwaileh
  20. Drowsy Coffee, Hay Al Gharb
  21. The Cafe at Fleurology
  22. Ivy's Secret Garden
  23. KAVE
  24. Koub Cafe
  25. Le Guepard
  26. Le Patchouli Al Falah City
  27. Le Patchouli Al Shamkha
  28. Le Patchouli Khalifa City
  29. Le Patchouli Speciality Coffee - Sheikh Fatima Park
  30. Le Patchouli Speciality Coffee - Al Shahama
  31. Le Patchouli Speciality Coffee - Hudayriat Beach
  32. Le Patchouli Lounge
  33. Mazaraa Cafe
  34. Mysk
  35. Nectar - Bodytree Studio
  36. Nectar - Al Saadiyat Island
  37. No. Fifty Seven Boutique Cafe
  38. Notes Cafe - Abu Dhabi
  39. Notes Cafe - Al Ain
  40. Oosh Cafe
  41. Pekoe Tea and Bread Bar
  42. Press Speciality Coffee - Al Dhaid Mall
  43. Press Speciality Coffee - Dibba City Centre
  44. Racks Board Game Cafe
  45. Rain - Abu Dhabi
  46. Rain Corniche
  47. Rain Hudayriat
  48. Rain Yas Mall
  49. Ritual Cafe & Studio
  50. Roots Cafe
  51. Sheraa HQ
  52. Somewhere - Yas Mall
  53. Somewhere - Dubai Mall
  54. Somewhere - Jumeirah 1
  55. Somewhere - Marina Mall
  56. The Third Place Cafe
  57. The View by Wave
  58. Wave Cafe and Restaurant
  59. Wave Cafe - Dibba Speciality Coffee
  60. Colo Coffee
  61. Press Speciality Coffee Dubai
  62. Thejamjar
  63. Slush Time
  64. Door Four Cafe
  65. Brioche Doree - Yas Island
  66. Brioche Doree - Al Reem Island
  67. Marmellata Bakery
  68. Knead Bakery & Patisserie - Abu Dhabi

