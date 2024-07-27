UAE: Sheikh Zayed Mosque intersection in Umm Al Quwain to be closed until further notice

The government authority announced the road closure on social media platform X
The intersection of Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Umm Al Quwain will be closed starting Sunday, July 28.
In a social media post, the Umm Al Quwain police announced that the closure on the intersection of Sheikh Zayed Mosque will start from 12am on Sunday, July 28, and will last until further notice.
For the convenience of motorists, King Faisal Street will remain open in both lanes. The exist within the intersection will remain open as well.
The authority advised drivers to exercise caution and use alternative routes to ensure a smooth journey.
