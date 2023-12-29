UAE: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque rolls out night tours, open 24 hours now

Mahzooz has announced an additional Dh1,295,000 worth prizes with its last draw for 2023 which will be held on December 30
Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque has introduced night tours for visitors, the iconic landmark announced on its social media platform.
The Sura Evening Cultural Tours will give tourists access to the mosque from 10pm to 9am, making the landmark open to public 24 hours.
The new service is specially designed for visitors outside of working hours. This round-the-clock availability also gives individuals visiting the UAE during transit or waiting for their connecting flights a chance to explore the mosque and immerse themselves in its Islamic history and architecture.
The newly introduced tours coincides with the mosque's 16th anniversary.
