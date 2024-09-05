UAE: Sheikh Tahnoun, Faisal Al Bannai listed on Time's '100 most influential people in AI'

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan (left) and Faisal Al Bannai

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 7:47 PM Last updated: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 8:05 PM

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Faisal Al Bannai were the UAE citizens listed on Time's 100 most influential people in AI.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to X to praise the two figures.

In a post, the Ruler wrote: "In a changing world where technologies are shaping the future global economy, at the heart of these technologies is artificial intelligence technology. Time magazine has released its annual list of the 100 most important figures in this field."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE National Security Advisor, and chairman of G42, was mentioned among the 'shapers' on the list. "Among the list of those shaping the future of this technology globally, The Shapers, we see the name of my brother, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who leads several global institutions, companies, partnerships and programs to contribute to shaping the future of this sector, not only locally but globally, and thus contributes to determining the shape of the future global economy," continued the Ruler.

"The list also includes Faisal Al Bannai, a member of the national team in this sector, among the officials of the world’s leading companies in this field," he added.