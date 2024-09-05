E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Sheikh Tahnoun, Faisal Al Bannai listed on Time's '100 most influential people in AI'

The Ruler of Dubai took to X to praise the two figures

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan (left) and Faisal Al Bannai
Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan (left) and Faisal Al Bannai

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 7:47 PM

Last updated: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 8:05 PM

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Faisal Al Bannai were the UAE citizens listed on Time's 100 most influential people in AI.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to X to praise the two figures.


In a post, the Ruler wrote: "In a changing world where technologies are shaping the future global economy, at the heart of these technologies is artificial intelligence technology. Time magazine has released its annual list of the 100 most important figures in this field."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE National Security Advisor, and chairman of G42, was mentioned among the 'shapers' on the list. "Among the list of those shaping the future of this technology globally, The Shapers, we see the name of my brother, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who leads several global institutions, companies, partnerships and programs to contribute to shaping the future of this sector, not only locally but globally, and thus contributes to determining the shape of the future global economy," continued the Ruler.

"The list also includes Faisal Al Bannai, a member of the national team in this sector, among the officials of the world’s leading companies in this field," he added.

Faisal Al Bannai is a prominent Emirati businessman and the chairperson of EDGE group. He is also the Secretary-General of the Advanced Technology Research Council as well as a member of the Emirates Research and Development Council.

Expressing the country's pride over their accomplishments, the leader concluded by saying: "The homeland is proud of you.. and is betting on what you bet on.. and the future is built with you and by you. And the future of our generations with you will be more beautiful, God willing."

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE