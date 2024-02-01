UAE: Sheikh Mohammed announces zero bureaucracy programme, calls for end to 2,000 govt processes in a year

This is one of the remarkable stories that exemplify the compassion demonstrated at Dubai Airports
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai has announced a new programme to reduce bureaucracy in the government.
The Ruler took to X to announce a programme where government agencies will work to cancel 2,000 procedures in a year, and reduce the time taken in government services by 50 per cent.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Sheikh Mohammed also said that incentives amounting to Dh1 million were announced for an employee or team that excels in eliminating unnecessary procedures.
In the tweet he said, "Our goal is to facilitate people’s lives. Our goal is to make people comfortable and serve people with what they deserve in the UAE. Our goal is to be the best government in the world in providing services."
ALSO READ:
This is one of the remarkable stories that exemplify the compassion demonstrated at Dubai Airports
The winning amount for 5th edition has been increased from last year's $170,000 award
Over the next 2 years, the country has an infrastructure project pipeline worth $29 billion, which is expected to amount to $199 billion over the next 5 years
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month
Consumers like to compare prices between brands, according to a new survey
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed also discussed the need to ensure urgent delivery of humanitarian relief, and medical aid to Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip
The Middle East’s first traditional stone temple will open on February 14
One rider urges 'impatient' customers to be more understanding when they run late