UAE: Sheikh Mohamed receives President of South Sudan

President Sheikh Mohamed today welcomed Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of South Sudan, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

At the beginning of their meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, the UAE President welcomed President Salva and discussed with him cooperation between the UAE and South Sudan.

The two leaders discussed opportunities to expand ties, particularly in the fields of economy, investment, agriculture, renewable energy, and infrastructure.

These key sectors are essential for driving sustainable economic growth and prosperity, benefiting both nations and their peoples.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.