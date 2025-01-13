UAE: Sheikh Mohamed discusses bilateral relations with President of Kazakhstan

Photos: Wam

President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday met with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to strengthen cooperation for the mutual benefit of their countries and peoples.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the President of Kazakhstan and his accompanying delegation to the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked President Tokayev for accepting the invitation to take part in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, noting the shared commitment of both nations to sustainability and collaboration in this field.

The discussions also touched on the themes of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, recognised as a vibrant global platform for dialogue and the exchange of ideas, initiatives, and expertise to promote sustainability for the benefit of countries and communities around the world.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the strength of evolving UAE-Kazakhstan relations, which were established in 1993. He further affirmed the UAE's commitment to leveraging opportunities to enhance collaboration with Kazakhstan across diverse fields, particularly renewable energy, trade, economy, investment, agriculture, and space exploration.

The UAE President also remarked that the relationship between the UAE and Kazakhstan is further reinforced by their shared commitment to multilateral international cooperation for the collective good. He highlighted their engagement through the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, where the UAE holds Dialogue Partner status.

The two leaders also exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual concern, underscoring the importance of international efforts to promote peace and resolve conflicts through diplomatic means. They stressed the need for enhanced global cooperation to address shared challenges, with climate change as a priority.

For his part, President Tokayev expressed his appreciation for the warm reception extended by Sheikh Mohamed. He reaffirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to advancing its ties with the UAE to support the shared development goals of both nations.