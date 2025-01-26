UAE: Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Indian President on Republic Day

President Sheikh Mohamed sent a congratulatory cable to Droupadi Murmu, the Indian President, on the occasion of the Republic Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, sent similar congratulatory cables to Droupadi Murmu.

The Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister also sent similar congratulatory cables to Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India.

