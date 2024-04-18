Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan directs government to plan for extreme weather conditions

Published: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 4:32 PM Last updated: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 4:42 PM

After record-breaking rains hit the UAE, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed issued a statement on Wednesday, ordering a study of the country's infrastructure.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, in a post on X on Thursday, said that government officials met to "prepare comprehensive plans in response to natural crises’ such as the unexpected current weather conditions."

He added that updates were closely monitored, and highlighted Dubai's resilience. "We continously adapt, improve, and progress for the sake of our people’s safety", he said.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE also issued a statement appreciating the efforts of the "dedicated teams of citizens and residents."

The President directed that the necessary support be provided to all families impacted by the severe weather. UAE leaders have also emphasized that the safety of the people is their top priority.

