UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan directs government to plan for extreme weather conditions

Leaders have emphasised that the safety of the people is their top priority.

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 4:32 PM

Last updated: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 4:42 PM

After record-breaking rains hit the UAE, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed issued a statement on Wednesday, ordering a study of the country's infrastructure.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, in a post on X on Thursday, said that government officials met to "prepare comprehensive plans in response to natural crises’ such as the unexpected current weather conditions."


He added that updates were closely monitored, and highlighted Dubai's resilience. "We continously adapt, improve, and progress for the sake of our people’s safety", he said.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE also issued a statement appreciating the efforts of the "dedicated teams of citizens and residents."


The President directed that the necessary support be provided to all families impacted by the severe weather. UAE leaders have also emphasized that the safety of the people is their top priority.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE