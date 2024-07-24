UAE: Sharjah Ruler to increase Kalba land area; Dh20 million compensation for owners

E-Paper

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 9:10 PM

Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed to increase the land area in Al Buhais area in Kalba, to allow owners to build on it and rent it out.

The title deeds will be handed over to the owners, and they will be compensated with an amount of Dh20 million due to the removal of their buildings and their inability to benefit from them during this period.


