UAE: Sharjah Ruler announces completion of 127-volume historical corpus of Arabic language

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 9:27 PM Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 9:59 PM

The 127-volume historical corpus of the Arabic Language is complete and has been published, the Sharjah Ruler announced on Monday.

Hailing it as a "monumental" achievement, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, termed the corpus as a source of national pride for the UAE. He also congratulated the Arab world for the accomplishment.

In his address at the Al Qasimi Publications headquarters on Monday, the Sharjah Ruler praised the tireless efforts of all those involved in the project that spanned seven years of work. At the event, he also signed the final volume of the cover.

The Sharjah Ruler also announced the launch of the Comprehensive Arabic Encyclopedia, a series of volumes that will encompass all Arabic terms across various fields of knowledge.

Emphasising the objectives of the corpus, Sultan Al Qasimi said: “The Arabic language encompasses all sciences and knowledge, and this corpus is the vessel that preserves them, which is why we take pride in this language.”

He stressed that the work on the corpus would continue, explaining that it focused on the roots of the language, and that ongoing efforts were necessary to ensure lasting benefits.

All volumes of the historical corpus will be available at the upcoming Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) in November, and will also be accessible online to researchers, scholars and educators worldwide.

