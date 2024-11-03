Sun, Nov 03, 2024 | Jumada al-Uola 2, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

UAE: Sharjah resident wins Dh20 million in Big Ticket draw

Prince Sebastian will share the big prize money with his ten colleagues

Published: Sun 3 Nov 2024, 8:06 PM

Updated: Sun 3 Nov 2024, 8:20 PM

An Indian expat from Kerala won Dh20 million in the Big Ticket draw on Sunday, November 3. The name of the winner was announced during the live draw.

Prince Lolassery Sebastian first heard about his win from friends but didn’t believe them until he received a call from show hosts Richard and Bouchra. Prince has been living in the UAE for the past eight years.

The Sharjah resident bought the tickets with his ten colleagues and will share the prize money with them.

Prince bought the winning ticket, numbered '197281,' on October 4.

More details to follow

