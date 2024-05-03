E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Sharjah intercity buses resume operations after being temporarily suspended

Heavy rains had been pounding the country since midnight on Thursday, prompting authorities to temporarily suspend the service

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Fri 3 May 2024, 6:32 PM

Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority has announced the resumption of its intercity bus services from today.

On May 2, as heavy rainfall hit the country, the authority announced that it will be temporarily suspending its intercity bus operations.


Heavy rains had been pounding the country since midnight on Thursday, with Dubai seeing showers and lightning as early as 2.35am, according to alerts issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

ALSO READ:


Web Desk

More news from UAE