UAE sends relief aid to Zambia, Guinea

Photos: WAM

The UAE has sent two relief aid planes to Zambia and Guinea. The UAE sent a plane carrying 50 tonnes of food supplies to Zambia due to the drought that has affected the lives of thousands of people. Another plane, carrying 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid, flew to Guinea to support those affected by the recent floods.

The UAE continues its global humanitarian commitment to respond immediately to natural disasters, humanitarian crises and environmental challenges.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channel s.

"The leadership of the UAE is keen to continue international efforts to support communities and assist countries on different continents of the world in such difficult circumstances and urgent times," Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organizations Affairs and Member of the International Humanitarian Affairs Council, said.