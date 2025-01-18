UAE sends over 300 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza via Rafah land crossing

Two UAE convoys loaded with over 309.5 tonnes of humanitarian aid have crossed into Gaza Strip via the Rafah border crossing over the past week, as part of the country's ongoing support to the Palestinian people.

The new aid, which was loaded in 25 trucks, included food supplies, shelter tents, and other essential items and came as part of the Emirati humanitarian initiative "Operation Gallant Knight 3."

This brings the total number of aid convoys that have entered Gaza under this operation to 155.

To date, the humanitarian aid delivered by the UAE via land has amounted to approximately 29,584 tonnes.