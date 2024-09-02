UAE sends 90 metric tons of urgent relief supplies to Sudan

File photo

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 8:29 PM

On the directions of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Humanitarian (DXB-H) has facilitated urgent relief supplies to Chad's capital, Ndjamena, to support over 70,000 Sudanese people, alleviating their suffering and safeguarding lives in the region.

In a swift response to the escalating humanitarian crisis, a Boeing 747 cargo flight departed from Al Maktoum International Airport on Saturday, August 31, at 9:00 am carrying 90 metric tonnes of essential medical supplies, shelter materials, and relief items provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

These critical resources are expected to support over 70,000 Sudanese people, alleviating their suffering and safeguarding lives in the region.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, said: "In these critical moments, the speed of our response can mean the difference between life and death. Our ability to mobilise and deliver aid quickly is a testament to the strong partnerships and unwavering support from the leadership of Dubai. This airlift to Chad highlights our ongoing efforts to support vulnerable communities worldwide.

"In response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Sudan, the World Health Organisation is delivering 37 metric tonnes of life-saving infusions to treat thousands in need of immediate medical assistance. This charter flight provided by the Dubai Humanitarian is vital to overcoming logistics challenges and represents a tremendous support to WHO's ongoing health emergency response", said Robert Blanchard, Emergency Operations Manager, WHO Global Logistics Hub.