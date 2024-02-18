UAE sends 5 automatic bakeries to bake bread for people of Gaza

Photos: Wam

The UAE has sent five automatic bakeries to the Egyptian city of Al Arish, as a preliminary to their entry into the Gaza Strip, as part of the Gallant Kinght 3 humanitarian operation to support the people of Palestine.

This initiative comes in response to the severe shortage of bread in the Gaza Strip during the current circumstances. The bakeries provided by the UAE will, when operational, meet the daily needs of more than 420,000 people.

The production capacity of each bakery is about 17,500 loaves per hour. The UAE will be responsible for providing flour, diesel, and other materials to ensure the operation of the five bakeries 24 hours a day. The UAE will also pay the salaries of the people who will operate and supervise the bakeries in Gaza.

In a statement, Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, ERC Secretary-General, affirmed that the UAE will spare no effort to provide the necessary needs for the Palestinians and to reduce the suffering of those affected by the events in Gaza.

Al Mansouri said that the bakeries provided by the UAE will, when operational, contribute to meeting a large part of the food needs of the Palestinians and alleviate the dire humanitarian conditions they are currently going through.

He explained that the ERC continues to mobilise its relief, human, and logistical capabilities, and to boost its programmes and humanitarian initiatives within the framework of Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation launched by the UAE to support the Palestinians.

The total UAE aid provided to the Palestinian people within the "Gallant Knight 3" humanitarian operation until 17th February 2024 amounted to more than 15,700 tonnes, with 162 cargo planes sent. The UAE also launched 6 water desalination plants with a desalination capacity of around 1.2 million gallons per day, which directly benefit the residents of Gaza.

