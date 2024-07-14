UAE sends 3 tonnes of medical supplies, medicines following recent events in Khan Younis

Screengrab: Wam video

Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 6:53 PM

The UAE provided three tonnes of medical supplies and a variety of medicines to support the healthcare sector and hospitals still operating in Gaza Strip, following the recent events and developments in Khan Younis.

This response comes after appeals from the health sector regarding a shortage of medicines, including Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

The medical supplies provided by the UAE will ensure the continued provision of medical services to the injured, patients, and healthcare for all displaced people.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The medical aid includes a number of necessary medical supplies for hospitals facing shortages, medicines for various types of injuries, a quantity of insulin dosages for diabetic patients, and various solutions to support the healthcare sector in this critical situation.

Screengrab: Wam video

The UAE, in coordination with various hospitals and international medical organisations, aims to enhance the healthcare situation in Gaza Strip after its deterioration due to the war. The war has resulted in dozens of hospitals going out of service due to destruction and a lack of sufficient medicines and medical supplies. Some operations to continue providing medical services to patients and the injured in various areas of Gaza Strip have been hampered due to this.

The UAE has provided a series of medical assistance to hospitals in Gaza Strip, including 10 ambulances equipped with all modern capabilities. The total amount of assistance sent by the country has reached 337 tonnes, including medical devices, medicines, and essential supplies for the Ministry of Health to increase the capacity within medical care institutions and hospitals.