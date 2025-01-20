UAE: Security exercise in Umm Al Quwain, RAK announced; no photos allowed

KT photo used for illustrative purposes

Authorities in Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah will carry out strategic field exercises on Tuesday afternoon, January 21, the UAE's Ministry of Interior (MOI) announced on Monday.

In a post on social media platforms X and Instagram, MOI explained that the exercises will involve the movement of military units and helicopters as part of ongoing security drills.

Authorities have requested the public to avoid the exercise areas, refrain from taking photos, and allow police units to pass freely to ensure the safety and effectiveness of the operation.

