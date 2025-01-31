UAE schools step up wellness support for students, parents ahead of board exams

As board exams approach, schools across the UAE are ramping up wellness initiatives — not only for students but also for parents.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams for Grades 10 and 12 are set to begin on February 15, 2025, while the Indian School Certificate (ISC) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education, (ICSE) board exams will commence on February 13 and 18, respectively.

Recognising the high level of stress during the exam season, schools have been conducting dedicated wellness sessions.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheela Menon, Principal, Ambassador School Dubai said, “We conduct regular wellbeing sessions for all stakeholders throughout the year. We even conduct sessions on stress management before and during the exams for parents whose children are appearing for the board exam. Regular sessions for students, both by in-house counsellors and external experts, are organised to understand the triggers of stress and how to manage them.

Menon said the school also has a helpline where students can reach out, both for online or offline sessions with counsellors and teachers

Principals said that in certain schools, wellbeing teams have begun a series of sessions focusing on mental health support ahead of the exams.

Fatima Martin, Principal/CEO, GEMS New Millennium School - Al Khail, said, “This include Tai Chi, anapana breathing, study skills including time management, motivational talks, and mindfulness sessions designed to help pupils cope during this crucial period. Additionally, we offer a series of structured mock tests that help students, teachers and parents get an idea of their current attainment and provide necessary intervention.

"When it comes to advice for better managing stress and tension, I always encourage our families to create the Goldilocks zone for studying. A student's environment needs to provide enough catalysis for staying in the study zone, especially before examinations. Music that is uplifting, calming, and motivating, people who are positive, and food that is energising and revitalising can make the difference between distraction and success.

Additionally, school leaders emphasised the importance of a balanced lifestyle that includes adequate sleep, physical exercise, and regular breaks during study sessions.

These practices are essential in maintaining both physical and mental health during this crucial period."

Headteachers reiterate sticking to a structured study plan with regular breaks is imperative to avoid burnout.

“Practice mindfulness, deep breathing, or light exercises to stay calm. Stay connected with friends, family, and school counsellors for support. Most importantly, focus on effort, not perfection—approach exams with a positive mindset,” said Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal, Credence High School. Experts also pointed out that motivational talks by leaders, teachers, peers, or alumni also help students manage stress, overcome self-doubt, and build a positive mindset. Dr S. Reshma, Principal - School Director, Regent’s Gulf Indian High School Dubai, said, “Parent Engagement Programs strengthen the role of parents in providing emotional and academic support, fostering a nurturing home environment. Additionally, a digital detox, by limiting screen time during study hours, enhances focus and minimises distractions caused by excessive phone and internet use. These initiatives collectively create a balanced and encouraging atmosphere where students feel confident, motivated, and well-prepared for their exams.” Educators pointed out that the importance given to board exams is what raises the anxiety among by children. Nargish Khambatta, Principal, GEMS Modern Academy and Senior Vice President – Education, GEMS Education, said, “The higher stakes they (exams) are, the more the pressure. It is universally seen that stress and board exams go hand in hand and the whole family goes through a couple of months where everything else comes to a standstill. Our mantra is simple – work hard, play hard, stay focused.” How the university application process impacts mental health CBSE date sheet 2025: Grade 10, 12 board exams to begin on February 15 UAE: Why are teens running away? Experts break down the distress signals