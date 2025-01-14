UAE: Scammed expats hope for 'closure' as Heera Group properties set for auction on January 23

UAE residents who had invested in Heera Group schemes are optimistic as the much-anticipated auction of two properties owned by the group’s managing director, Nowhera Shaikh, has been scheduled for January 23. The auction, directed by India’s Supreme Court, aims to recover funds for defrauded investors.

The properties include a 1,333sqm land with built-up areas on the fifth and sixth floors of Naina Towers in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, and a commercial property measuring 3,114sqm in Hydershahkote Village, Telangana. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Hyderabad, has set the auction on an “as-is-where-is” basis through MSTC Ltd, a central public sector undertaking under India’s Ministry of Steel.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

According to the ED, the total recovery target stands at Rs1.9 billion (Dh81 million), including legal charges, as of November 11, 2024. The reserve price for each property is Rs450 million (Dh19.15 million), with an earnest money deposit of Rs25 million (Dh1.06 million) per lot.

The Heera Group marketed high-yield investment plans, promising substantial returns. For example, Heera Gold offered monthly payouts of Dh3,250 for a minimum investment of Dh100,000 with a one-year lock-in period. Other plans like Heera Textiles and Heera Foodex promised annual returns of 65 to 80 per cent on minimum deposits of Dh15,000 with two-year lock-in periods. Lured by these lucrative offers, many investors even took out loans to participate.

However, in 2018, the promised returns stopped, and the group collapsed. Shaikh was arrested, leaving hundreds of UAE investors grappling with financial ruin. Visits to Heera offices in Jumeirah Lake Towers and warehouses in Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah drew a blank.

UAE-based investors expressed mixed emotions at recent developments. "I’m finally seeing a glimmer of hope after six long years," said MK from Dubai, who invested Dh90,000 in one of the group’s plans.

Shahbaz Ahmad Khan, president of the All India Heera Group Victims Association, welcomed the auction but raised concerns about the limited scope of compensation. "This is a step forward, but it leaves out many victims," he said.

Khan emphasised the importance of filing claims with the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO). "Investors need to act fast and ensure their claims are registered with the SFIO. Without this, they won’t be able to recover their funds," he warned. "Get your documents, including bank statements, identity proof, copies of payment receipts, or units purchased from Heera Group, notarised and send them to the SFIO’s Telangana office by post," he said.

Despite SFIO’s 2022 call for claims, only 6,788 submissions worth Dh159 million were received, far short of the Dh2.5 billion believed to be invested by over 175,000 individuals.

The properties will be open for inspection from January 16 to January 18 between 10am and 5pm. Details of the auction and contact information for prospective buyers have been made available through the ED and MSTC. Shahid Khan, a UAE-based school bus driver who lost Dh75,000 to the scheme, spoke to Khaleej Times over the phone from Kolkata, where he now resides. “This was all the money I had saved over the years on my small salary,” he said. “I have six children, including three girls, all of whom are unmarried. Life has been a constant struggle since this disaster.” He said that he gets updates about the auction and the ongoing process through a WhatsApp group created by the victims. “We’ve been holding on to whatever little hope we can find, but these years have been extremely tough on families like mine. I’ve had to borrow money to meet even basic needs,” he added. For Shahid and others like him, the auction represents a faint chance of recovery. “I pray this brings some closure, not just for me but for everyone who suffered,” he said. ALSO READ: UAE scams exposed: How thousands of residents ‘lost it all’ in bogus investment schemes UAE residents who lost 'everything' to Heera fraud can still recover funds, says whistleblower