UAE scam alert: These posts, articles with Khaleej Times logo are fake

100 vouchers for purchasing school supplies will also be given away in a shopping mall in the emirate
Heads up, KT readers: Multiple unscrupulous websites are posing as Khaleej Times — going as far as to duplicate the news platform's design and branding — in order to promote 'intriguing' but fraudulent content.
A number of social media posts have cropped up in recent weeks, packaged with KT's logo as well as 'controversial' headlines — prompting unsuspecting Netizens to click and engage. These posts, often seen on Facebook, lead to websites that look exactly like Khaleej Times.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Among the first that circulated online were bogus articles about Dubai-based influencer 'Mo Vlogs', which appeared in July. These clickbait links had headlines like "he didn't know the microphone was on" or he "regretted revealing the truth". Then, recently, the same false narrative was attached to a prominent Emirati businessman.
Here are some examples:
The articles appear on websites that mimic the Khaleej Times' website design. However, they are fake. The news media outlet did not publish these stories. Discerning readers will note that the articles eventually link to a trading website, intended to trick the unwitting into parting with their money.
A closer look at the fake websites' URLs shows addresses that are entirely different from the official Khaleej Times platform. KT publishes news only on www.khaleejtimes.com and shares its stories on the following social media accounts:
Do not click on suspicious links and never enter any of your personal information and bank details when a form pops up on bogus sites.
The UAE has zero-tolerance policy on cybercrimes and publishing and sharing fake news is a serious offence punishable by hefty fines.
Online scams — which trick people into clicking on unscrupulous links and capturing sensitive information like personal data and bank details — are on the rise. Residents are urged to examine a website's URL and double-check the source of a social media post before clicking on a link or sharing a post.
ALSO READ:
100 vouchers for purchasing school supplies will also be given away in a shopping mall in the emirate
The phenomenon takes place when a full Moon coincides with its closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit
These schemes offer much value to residents and give them an opportunity to try out new experiences at a very economical price
The winds will cause blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility
The met cautioned against a decline in horizontal visibility which may drop to less than 3000 metres at times over internal areas
While some continue in their traditional careers, others have since left their job to 'fully commit' to the business
Making visitors work with promise of a permanent job could see companies fined up to Dh1 million
Some of the young preachers said they were inspired by their family