UAE scam alert: Influencer frustrates conman by 'playing dumb' in phone call; video goes viral

Published: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 4:04 PM Last updated: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 4:46 PM

A social media influencer has gone viral for posting a hilarious interaction she had with a scam caller.

Posting on TikTok and Instagram, Twinkle Stanly has now garnered nearly 4 million views on both platforms combined.

Stanly receives a call from a man who, in the beginning of the video, implies that he is working with the police. The scammer adds that the authority is verifying residents' bank accounts after illegal activities were found.

He tells her that she will soon receive a code, that will be used to verify her bank account. In an attempt to establish her trust, he asks her not to share the secret code with anyone.

When Stanly attempted to further enquire, he vaguely mentions 'black money' and 'money laundering' as reasons of the initiative.

He then asks her to verify her debit card number, and even mentions her bank's name. When he asks her if her card number begins with certain four digits, she 'plays dumb' and says a random number.

The scammer attempts to talk to her patiently and repeatedly urges her to tell her the number of the card he is asking for. However, she continues to repeat the same digits, while trying to contain her laughter at which point the frustrated man comically says, "You are making drama with me? (sic)".

The man finally cusses and then hangs up on her.

Social media users have hailed her wit. One even said that she is keeping others safe by wasting the scammers' time.

Repeated warnings

UAE authorities have time and again warned residents of similar frauds where conmen impersonate government officials.

Earlier today too, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) took to X to issue an advisory. Warning residents of such scams, the authority said: "Beware of fraudulent correspondence and avoid responding to financial transfer requests over the phone or through email claiming to be from MoFA or its employees".

The authority provided a number for residents to get in touch if they encounter a similar scam. Those within the UAE can call 800 444 44, if calling from abroad, the country code (+971) can be added as a prefix.

ALSO READ: