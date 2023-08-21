UAE

UAE-Russia flights: Will travellers from Dubai be impacted after restricted operations announced?

Arrivals and departures from the country's four main airports were suspended after a Ukrainian drone was jammed over Moscow region

by

Waheed Abbas
Published: Mon 21 Aug 2023, 12:06 PM

Flydubai on Monday said its flights to Moscow are operating as scheduled.

This came as arrivals and departures from Moscow's four main airports — Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky — were restricted, disrupting 45 passenger planes and two cargo planes due to a reported drone activity.

The Dubai airline said it is monitoring the 'situation closely'.

Russian authorities restricted flights “in order to ensure additional flight safety measures”.

“Flydubai flights to Moscow Vnukovo International Airport (VKO) are operating to schedule. We continue to monitor the situation closely,” a flydubai spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times on Monday.

Statements from the other local carriers were awaited at the time of filing the report.

Waheed Abbas

