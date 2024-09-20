UAE, Russia explore ways to bolster parliamentary cooperation

Photo: WAM

Published: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 7:07 PM

Maryam bin Theneya, Second Deputy Speaker of FNC, met with Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, in Moscow to explore ways of strengthening cooperation between the two houses.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

During the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Eurasian Women's Forum in Saint Petersburg, Russia, the two sides emphasised the importance of enhancing parliamentary communication and cooperation on various issues of mutual interest in parliamentary forums.

ALSO READ: