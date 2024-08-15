E-Paper

UAE Rulers offer condolences to Jordan king over passing of former Prime Minister

Their crown princes sent similar messages of condolences to the Jordanian King

By Wam

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 7:57 AM

The UAE's rulers offered their condolences to the King of Jordan, King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, over the passing of the country's former Prime Minister, Zaid Samir al-Rifai.

Earlier, the UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, had dispatched similar cables of condolences to the Jordanian King.


The Rulers, Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, also expressed their sympathies to the King of Jordan.

Their crown princes sent similar messages of condolences to the Jordanian King.

