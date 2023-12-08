UAE rulers offer condolences to Bahrain king over death of royal family member

Published: Fri 8 Dec 2023, 10:18 AM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolences to Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on the passing of Sheikh Isa bin Mubarak bin Hamad bin Sabah Al Khalifa.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages.

Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates — as well as the crown princes and deputy rulers — have also expressed their grief and condoled with Bahrain's royal family.

