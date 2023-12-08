UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE rulers offer condolences to Bahrain king over death of royal family member

The leaders mourned the passing of Sheikh Isa bin Mubarak bin Hamad bin Sabah Al Khalifa

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Fri 8 Dec 2023, 10:18 AM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolences to Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on the passing of Sheikh Isa bin Mubarak bin Hamad bin Sabah Al Khalifa.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages.

Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates — as well as the crown princes and deputy rulers — have also expressed their grief and condoled with Bahrain's royal family.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE