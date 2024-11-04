UAE: RTA to trial new taxi-sharing service between Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Photo: RTA

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a new taxi-sharing pilot service that enables passengers to share rides between Ibn Battuta Centre in Dubai and Al Wahda Centre in Abu Dhabi.

This initiative aims to provide a convenient, fast, and affordable transportation option.

This pilot service duration is six months and based on the outcomes it might be expanded in other locations in the future.

The initiative would benefit passengers primarily by reducing costs by up to 75%.