UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE royal passes away: UAQ Ruler mourns death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Abdullah

The funeral prayer will be held today after Zuhr in the emirate's Al Ras area

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 9:44 AM

Last updated: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 10:18 AM

The Umm Al Quwain royal court on Tuesday announced that Sheikh Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Saeed Al Mualla passed away this morning.

In a statement, the office of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, mourned Sheikh Ahmed's death.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The funeral prayer will be held today after Zuhr at the Sheikh Ahmed Bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in Umm Al Quwain's Al Ras area.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE