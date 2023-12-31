UAE royal passes away on December 31

The country's veteran storm chaser calls Jebel Jais a winter wonderland
The Presidential Office mourns the late Sheikha Mahra bint Khalid bin Sultan Al Nahyan, mother of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Saeed Al Nahyan, who passed away on December 31, 2023.
It expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy.
More to follow
The country's veteran storm chaser calls Jebel Jais a winter wonderland
The Dubai Crown Prince appreciates the event showcasing Hatta as a unique and authentic destination featuring exceptional tourist sites
The extradition was carried out with the approval of UAE's Minister of Justice
Inam disclosed that this victory came as a surprise, as he had opted for a change from his usual calculated approach
Shamseer is hoping to fulfil his long-cherished dream of starting his own business
The robust economic growth experienced by the emirate had a notable impact on foreign investment which witnessed a significant 9.7 per cent increase
The grant facilitates the transition of the projects from theory to practice, provided that the winners commence implementation within two months
'Their reckless driving and loud vehicles not only caused nuisance but also endangered the lives of road users,' says official