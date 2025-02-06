UAE: Rolling road closures in Abu Dhabi from Friday to Sunday for cycling race

Photo: File

AD Mobility in Abu Dhabi have announced rolling road closures from Friday, February 7 to Sunday, February 9 for the UAE Tour Women cycling race.

On Friday, Febuary 7, there will be rolling closures in the Madinat Zayed-Al Dhafra Region from 1.25pm to 4.pm.

Rolling closures will be in effect in Al Ain from 11.50am to 4.45pm on Saturday, February 8.

On Sunday, February 9, the final day of the women's tour, rolling road closures will take place in Abu Dhabi, the capital from 1.pm to 5pm.

See the map below for Friday:

See the map below for Saturday:

See the map below for Sunday: