UAE roads today: Which ones are closed, flooded, clear? Here are the latest updates

Published: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 12:19 PM Last updated: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 1:51 PM

[Editor's Note: Some updates on this blog have been sourced from the community.]

Rains have stopped in most parts of the country today, April 18 — but many residents are still grappling with the aftermath of the worst downpour the UAE has seen in 75 years.

Life is yet to return to normal: Travellers are still on the edge over the status of their flights. Commuters are constantly checking for updates on bus and Metro operations. Children are attending classes from home while many employees are working remotely.

As the skies clear up and authorities work round the clock to speed up full recovery, residents are now trying to head out — but how safe is it? Which roads are flooded? Which ones are now clear?

With Khaleej Times' team on the ground and help from the community, we bring you the latest updates on road conditions.

Are you out on the roads? Can you see a flooded street in your neighbourhood? Take a photo and help us keep the community updated by e-mailing webteam@khaleejtimes.com. Send the image and key details in this format: Exact time, location (road / street, emirate), road status (clear, flooded, blocked or heavy traffic). Be responsible and share only factual and accurate information.

Here's what we have seen so far:

1.35pm: Estiqlal street, Abu Shagara and Kiing Faisal road, Sharjah, flooded

Photos: Athira P Balan

1.30pm: Al Khan St, Al Taawun, Sharjah, flooded, blocked

Photo: Syeda Sidra

1.15pm: Al Wahda Street (near City Centre), Sharjah, flooded

Photos: Mustafa

12.49pm: Al Quoz Industrial Area 3 (Near Al Madina Supermarket, Al Asayel Street), flooded

Photo: Umair Hussain

12.45pm: Sheikh Zayed Road (SZR), Dubai, some areas still flooded

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) issues an update on the status of SZR:

From Trade Centre roundabout to SZR intersection with Al Lamaktoum Airport Road (towards Abu Dhabi): Now open

Some lanes are still flooded; work is underway clear the roads

12.41pm: Sufyan Bin Saqr St, Bu Daniq area, Sharjah, flooded

Photo: Fiza Sham

12.40pm: Al Khail Road, Dubai, partly flooded

A view of Hessa Bridge near Al Barsha police station:

Photos: Zauresh Mohammed

12.35pm: Al Butina, Sharjah, flooded

(At the fire station roundabout towards the clock tower}

Photo: Finto Antony

12.32pm: Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai

This area is flooded:

KT reader

Heavy traffic is seen in some parts:

KT reader

12.17pm: Al Ittihad Road, Sharjah, flooded

(These are abandoned cars.)

KT photo: Shihab

12.15pm: Rolla, Sharjah, clear

KT photos: Edwin Dmello

12pm: Al Zahra Street, Maysaloon Sharjah, flooded

Photo: Muhammad Waqas Khan

12pm: King Abdul Aziz Street, Sharjah, flooded

KT photo: M. Sajjad

11.51am: Estiqlal and AbuShagara Streets, Sharjah, flooded and blocked

(Roads leading to Al Wadha are also flooded.)

KT photo: Muhammad Sajjad

11.43am: Adnoc fuel station, Al Khan in Sharjah towards Dubai, closed

KT photo: Shihab

11.25am: Near Safeer Mall, Sharjah, flooded

(KT video / Shihab)

11am: Al Waha Street, Dubai, open, smooth traffic flow

10.45am: Al Ittihad Road towards Sharjah, closed

KT Photo: Shihab

10.30am: Greens and Views, Dubai, flooded

(Video by Anna Kravchenko)

