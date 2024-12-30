UAE: Road closures announced for New Year celebrations in Ras Al Khaimah

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

As Ras Al Khaimah gets ready to usher in 2025 with its longest firework and laser drone show, offering free entry to the NYE festival, authorities have announced road closures to prepare for the celebrations.

The closures will start at 2pm on December 31, the Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command announced. The four areas where motorists can expect road closures include: Emirates Roundabout, Union Bridge, Al Hamra Roundabout, and Cove Rotana Bridge.

Here are maps and images of the road closures:

Emirates Roundabout

Union Bridge

Al Hamra Roundabout

Cove Rotana Bridge