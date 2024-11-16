UAE reviews relief efforts in Philippines after tropical storm's devastation

Residents carrying food supplies cross a destroyed riverbank following heavy rains brought about by Tropical Storm Trami in Laurel town, Batangas province on October 30, 2024. Photo: AFP

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, reviewed the progress of the UAE's relief operations in the Philippines after tropical storm Kristine (Trami) hit the Philippines recently.

Sheikh Hamdan made a phone call to a delegation from the ERC in the Philippines capital Manila in which he was briefed about the relief operations.

Sheikh Hamdan said the ERC Authority is harnessing all its capabilities to achieve the vision of President Sheikh Mohammed in supporting countries in all circumstances regardless of race or religion.

The ERC delegation has completed the first phase of the UAE aid to those affected by the typhoon in Sorsogon, the provincemost affected by the typhoon. The distribution of humanitarian aid included the municipalities of Bulan, Irosin, Coban, Kasi Goran and Sorsogon City.

This is the second delegation to follow up on the relief operations.