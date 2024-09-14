E-Paper

UAE: Restaurant shut down for posing risk to public health in Abu Dhabi

On September 8, a catering facility was also shut down by the capital's food regulatory authority

by

Web Desk
Photo: X/Adafsa
Photo: X/Adafsa

Published: Sat 14 Sep 2024, 9:48 PM

A restaurant in Abu Dhabi is being administratively closed for posing "a significant risk to public health".

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) has issued the decision of closing CHABRA Restaurant located in ICAD Residential City in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi for violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its associated legislation.


Furthermore, the capital's food regulatory authority called on residents to call 800-555 if they have any food safety complaints to ensure the safety of the members of the community.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It can also be noted that on September 8, a catering facility was also shut down in Abu Dhabi by the capital's food regulatory authority.

Amir Al Sham Restaurant and Grills located in Abu Dhabi's Khalidiya area was administratively closed by Adafsa.

Web Desk

