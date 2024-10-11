UAE residents to remove toxic oleander plant from gardens after Abu Dhabi ban

A British expat living in Dubai for six years is wrestling with the recent news that his much-enamoured garden plant has been classified as toxic. Chandan Sojitra, who planted an oleander sapling due to its low-maintenance reputation, must now remove it.

On Tuesday, October 8, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) banned the cultivation, production, propagation, and circulation of this "beautiful but toxic" plant.

With plans to ask his gardener to remove the tree safely and possibly change the soil around it, Sojitra's attachment to the tree is now overshadowed by safety concerns.

Experts caution that all parts of the oleander plant can be poisonous if ingested, potentially causing symptoms that range from nausea to severe cardiovascular issues.

When Sojitra purchased the oleander three years ago, he found no warnings about its toxic nature. "I looked on several well-known garden centre websites, and they didn't warn about it. I didn't come across any information on Google at the time either," he explained. Chandan also noted, "Small birds seemed to love that tree and constantly came to peck at the flowers, as did cats."

Abu Dhabi resident Lynne Dugo has always dreamed of planting oleander. The 40-year-old expat shared, “The flowers are so pretty, and I wanted to plant them ever since I saw them in our neighbourhood. However, while scrolling through social media, I came across the news about the ban and felt almost disappointed. Now, I can’t plant it at all; we have a child at home, and it's safer to avoid such a toxic plant."

The Filipina added, "We live in a pet-friendly community, with many children playing in the parks and open areas where this plant grows. It would be good if everyone followed the rule and removed them within the six-month time frame given by the authorities."

Why it is toxic

According to environmental scientist Dr Nabil Ibrahim, oleander is classified as toxic due to its content of cardiac glycosides, which can be harmful if ingested. "Symptoms of poisoning can range from nausea to more severe cardiovascular issues," he explained. "This is why I believe the ban is crucial in protecting vulnerable populations."

Ensuring safety

As the ban is enforced, discussions continue, ensuring community safety while respecting the region's natural heritage. The Abu Dhabi resolution mandates the safe removal of oleander within six months. It encourages cooperation of the people, underscoring the challenge of navigating safety and tradition in a rapidly evolving urban environment.

According to local experts, oleander has been part of the UAE's history for a long time, enduring the region's harsh weather.

Naeema Mohammed Al Amiri, the runner-up in Dubai Municipality's 'Best Homegrown Produce Competition', acknowledged the significance of Abu Dhabi's decision to ban the cultivation of oleander plants. "There have been many discussions in agricultural groups about this announcement. While oleander has been known for years and is often grown in our gardens and schools, I understand the safety concerns, especially for children and pets. Everyone needs to be informed and cautious." Naeema highlighted the growing awareness brought about by social media, stating, "Today, anyone can be aware of whether a plant or flower is safe to have. Oleander is a beautiful evergreen ornamental plant that thrives in hot climates and is often used in landscaping due to its stunning flowers and colours, creating a remarkable visual display with minimal water requirements." She also suggested banning its cultivation in specific areas, such as homes, schools, or parks. Ahmad Al Hafiti, the owner of Dafta Plantation, said: "The tree is beautiful; its flowers are lovely, and it has an aromatic scent. It withstands our hot climate and requires little care. Oleander has existed in the UAE for centuries, thriving in local valleys and landscapes." Reflecting on the news, Humaid Obaid Al Zaabi, owner of Sara Plantation in Ajman, said, "This plant could be found in both warm and cold climates around the world." However, Dr Nabil Ibrahim emphasised that while oleander can enhance landscapes, the potential health risks must not be overlooked. "It's essential to balance the appreciation for native plants with public safety concerns. Although ingestion of the plant is rare, accidents involving pets and children can occur."