UAE residents to enjoy 3 more public holidays, including one long weekend, in 2023

The Truck Rest Stops include service facilities, prayer rooms, diesel refuelling stations, restaurants, maintenance workshops, and rest areas for drivers
As the recent long weekend marking the start of the Islamic New Year passes by, the clock is ticking with residents awaiting the next long weekends and holidays.
The next public holiday will be a long weekend kicking off on September 29, until October 1. The holiday will be celebrating the birth of Prophet Muhammad PBUH, from Friday to Sunday.
Since the special day is followed by regular weekend days, Saturday and Sunday, the holiday is naturally stretched until Sunday. In most Islamic countries, including Gulf countries, the Prophet's birthday is observed on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1444, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar.
Post the long weekend, the remaining two holidays of the year will fall in the pleasant month of December on 2 and 3, marking UAE's national day. A Saturday and Sunday, residents can look forward to spending time outdoors during the last month of the year.
Those looking to plan a long trip next year, can expect a 9 day break for Eid Al Fitr in the first half of 2024. Eid is predicted to be on April 10, 2024, based on astronomical calculations, although this may see a change.
ALSO READ:
The Truck Rest Stops include service facilities, prayer rooms, diesel refuelling stations, restaurants, maintenance workshops, and rest areas for drivers
The social networking site’s decision comes after Elon Musk said the company’s cash flow remains negative
A KT reader asks for guidance on the law after his former employer refuses to give an experience letter
It is part of Arab hospitality and culture and Emiratis, in particular, hold a fondness for the fruit, often referring to tropical almonds as 'baytham'
It is good to learn some tips and tricks from them on how to survive the harsh desert heat
It was a flagrant violation of all international treaties that ensure the protection of relief and rescue workers, says minister
A message of sympathy was also sent to Qatar's Father Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani
The tournament was part of Dubai Police's Positive Spirit Initiative