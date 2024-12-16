UAE: Residents spend over Dh11,000 for front-row views of Dubai's New Year fireworks

Photo: Reuters file

As the clock ticks down to the start of 2025, many UAE residents are opting to splurge on premium accommodations in prime locations for a front-row seat to the city’s iconic New Year fireworks.

With prices soaring to as high as Dh11,000 for a three-night stay, residents are booking accommodations in upscale hotels and serviced apartments around Downtown Dubai and Palm Jumeirah, eager to enjoy the spectacular Atlantis and Burj Khalifa fireworks.

An executive from premium hotels and serviced apartments located in Downtown Dubai spoke to Khaleej Times and revealed that bookings require a minimum three-night stay between December 29 and January 1.

For instance, a one-bedroom apartment in a prime Downtown hotel costs Dh 10,434 without breakfast and Dh 11,304 with breakfast.

Similarly, on Booking.com, the rates at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel are similarly steep. The hotel offers a deluxe twin room with a sea view for Dh2,558, with an additional Dh615 in taxes, for a two-night stay for two adults. Both hotels are conveniently located near the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, making them prime choices for guests looking to enjoy the New Year’s Eve fireworks.

Creating new memories

For many, watching the fireworks from the comfort of a luxury hotel is a tradition, one that has become even more desirable as the city’s festive atmosphere continues to draw both locals and international visitors. Aiham Joratli, a resident of Al Ain, is among those taking part in the trend. He will be driving to Dubai to enjoy the Burj Khalifa fireworks this year.

The Syrian expat said, “We’re deciding between the JW Marriott and Movenpick in Downtown Dubai to ring in the New Year. We want a clear view of the Burj Khalifa fireworks, and it’ll just be my wife and me this year. Our children will spend the day with my mother-in-law. We’re looking forward to a lively party atmosphere, followed by a buffet."

“We want to break the predictability of our usual New Year routine and create some new memories," he added.

Aiham Joratli with his family

For Aiham, celebrating New Year's in Dubai has become a tradition. He said, "This tradition has been part of our lives for the past three years. In the past, we celebrated with the entire family, but now that our children are older, I’m comfortable leaving them with their grandmother. We’ll arrive on the evening of December 31."

"I’m hopeful that the new year will bring fresh experiences, enjoying each other’s company and creating new memories," he added.

Premium hotels, fireworks views

For others, the allure of seeing the fireworks from a luxurious hotel with panoramic views is too good to pass up. Madina Mergenova, a Kazakh expat, is staying at the Radisson Beach Resort on Palm Jumeirah this year. She had previously attended the gala dinner at Atlantis but didn't stay at the hotel.

The Kazakh expat said, “This time, we’ve decided to make it a full experience and stay at the hotel. We’ll also enjoy the Atlantis fireworks. In the future, I’d love to book a hotel near the Burj Khalifa to watch their iconic fireworks — that’s been a dream of mine for a while. The display there is absolutely breathtaking."

She added, “Many hotels require a minimum stay of three to five nights. But Radisson had no such restriction, so we booked just one night. Their gala dinner is hosted on the terrace, offering a perfect vantage point for watching the fireworks. So, my family and I are looking forward to it.”

Madina Mergenova

‘A bit of a splurge’

For many families, booking premium accommodations is a way to avoid the chaos of crowds and the logistics of navigating the city during one of the busiest nights of the year.

Indian expat Bhavya Rao revealed that this year, her family has finally opted for an Airbnb in Downtown, fulfilling their long-standing plan to experience the fireworks up close.

She said, “Living in Springs makes it nearly impossible to get near the fireworks on New Year’s Eve with two young children, as the areas around Downtown are cordoned off by 4pm, and the massive crowds make it overwhelming.”

Bhavya Rao

To avoid the hassle, her husband booked a serviced apartment in the Business Bay area for a short stay. “We plan to check in on December. The one-bedroom apartment costs us around Dh6,000 for three nights, and being fully serviced adds to the convenience," she shared. Rao admitted it’s a “bit of a splurge” despite the discount. “But we’re really excited about it because we haven’t travelled much this year, and it will be a refreshing break from our routine. Besides, people from all over the world come here to witness these fireworks, and as residents, we sometimes overlook the experience. So, we thought this year we must go for it.” The location will allow them to enjoy the festive atmosphere of Downtown before watching the Burj Khalifa fireworks up close at midnight. "My six-year-old daughter is especially thrilled about the experience, as this is her first time staying in the heart of the city during New Year’s celebrations." New Year rates double summer prices This demand for premium stays isn’t just limited to hotel bookings. Holiday home owners in Dubai are also seeing a spike in bookings, with many visitors willing to pay up to twice the usual summer rates for a view of the Burj Khalifa’s dazzling fireworks display. Vinayak Mahtani, CEO of bnbme holiday homes said, “Our average daily rate (ADR) over New Year can be anywhere between anywhere from 2 to 2.5 times the summer ADR. Our guests consistently show a preference for luxury accommodations with breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain, and this season is no exception. “While it’s still early to predict this year’s trends, we’ve observed in previous years that the booking activity typically ramp up later in the season. Over the past four years, we’ve consistently achieved an impressive 99 per cent occupancy rate during the New Year’s period,” he added. Vinayak Mahtani Other holiday home rental companies also highlighted that with the arrival of winter and the city's festive season, the city is preparing for an influx of visitors with varied tastes and preferences. Anthony Joseph Abou Jaoude, Founder and CEO of Primestay, said, “In recent years, Dubai has become a luxury travel destination, with visitors willing to pay more for high-end accommodations. A significant trend is that families and groups prefer larger holiday homes over multiple hotel rooms, driving up the demand for vacation villas and spacious apartments for short-term rentals.” ALSO READ: Burj Khalifa NYE 2024 fireworks: Ultimate guide to Dubai's world-famous show New Year's Eve 2024 in UAE: 16 places to watch fireworks in Abu Dhabi, Dubai