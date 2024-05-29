UAE residents feel 'slight' tremors as two earthquakes hit Oman Sea

Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 2:18 AM Last updated: Wed 29 May 2024, 2:43 AM

Residents in the UAE felt 'slight' tremors after minor earthquakes hit the Oman Sea on Wednesday, as per the National Centre of Meteorology.

An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude struck near the coast of Ras Al Khaimah at 12.12am, followed by another quake of 2.8 magnitude at 1.53am.

Both the earthquakes occurred at a depth of 10km. As per the met, they did "not have any effect in the UAE".

Earlier this month on May 17, a 1.9-magnitude earthquake struck the UAE. Back then too, resident felt slight tremors.