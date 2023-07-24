Two more UAE residents win Dh50,000 cash prize, free fuel for a year

Residents can participate in the promotion only if they have a UAE phone number, Emirates ID and are an Adnoc Rewards member

By Web Desk Published: Mon 24 Jul 2023, 6:00 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Jul 2023, 6:05 PM

If you're looking to get lucky while filling up your tank, Adnoc is giving residents the perfect chance to win big and say goodbye to their fuel worries. For a couple of months, Adnoc is giving away Dh50,000 cash and free fuel for a year. Adnoc service station customers can win multiple prizes until the end of September.

On Monday, July 24, the company announced their weekly winners. The grand prize of Dh50,000 cash was won by Safwat Ismaeil Mohamed. Meanwhile, Mohammed Ali Alameri had the amazing luck of hitting the jackpot and securing a year's supply of free fuel. Additionally, Abdul Basith was awarded a staggering Adnoc 5 million points as their prize.

The promotion

Adnoc service stations will give registered customers instant daily prizes if they spend Dh20 at any Adnoc Oasis convenience store, car wash, lube change, LPG online or EV charging, or Dh60 on fuel. These customers will also get the chance to win the weekly prizes of Dh50,000 in cash, free fuel for a year, 5 million rewards points, and the grand prize of 1kg gold.

How to participate

You can participate in the promotion only if you have a UAE phone number, Emirates ID and are an Adnoc Rewards member. Participants can sign up on the Adnoc distribution app, or by visiting a service station. Before every purchase, show your Emirates ID or the Rewards membership QR code to participate. Winners are announced on the official social media channels, the official website, and on the distribution app.

The promotion is running from June 26 to September 24, 2023. The grand prize of 1kg gold will be given to five winners on September 25, 2023.

ALSO READ: