Published: Sat 18 Nov 2023, 2:51 PM Last updated: Sat 18 Nov 2023, 4:50 PM

Ever started your visa process and then felt like you're suddenly at a dead end?

Visa renewal can seem like a nerve-racking task for many, especially when it comes to finding fitness testing centres closest to you in your emirate.

In a move to make things easier for residents, the UAE government has streamlined its services through the Emirates Health Services platform.

From testing centres in all seven emirates to how much it's going to cost you, here is your guide to getting a medical fitness check-up while renewing your visa or getting a new one.

How much does it cost?

The service fees has been divided into three categories for old, as well as new residents in the country.

Category A includes employees, companies and workers. The service charge is Dh260.

Category B includes men working in hair and beauty salons, health clubs, and health facilities. The fees for those falling under this category is Dh250.

Category C includes nannies, domestic servants, nursery and kindergarten supervisors, hair and beauty salons employees and those working in health clubs and health facilities. The service charge for these employees is Dh360.

Where to get tested?

From Dubai to Umm Al Quwain, residents in all seven emirates can avail services provided in testing centres nearest to them.

Dubai:

Ibn Battuta Medical Examination Center for Residency

Dragon Mart Medical Examination Center for Residency

Salah Al Din Medical Examination Center for Residency

Tecom Medical Examination Center for Residency

Al Nahda Medical Examination Center for Residency

Al Khabaisi Medical Examination Center for Residency

Al Baraha Smart Medical Examination Center for Residency

Sharjah:

Muweilah Smart Medical Examination Center for Residency

Al Taj Smart Medical Examination Centre

Zulekha Medical Examination Center for Residency

Waqa Medical Examination Center

Alshrooq Medical Examination Center

Sahara Medical Examination Center

Al Khibrah Medical Center

Al Ibdaa Center - Medical Examination For Residency Screening

Ajman:

Al Nuaimiya Medical Examination Centre

Ras Al Khaimah:

RAKEZ Medical Examination Center for Residency

Dahan Medical Examination Center for Residency

Umm Al Quwain:

Almadar Medical Examination Center for Residency

Fujairah:

Al Amal Medical Examination Center

Medical Examination Center for Residency Mena Tower

How long is the process?

The test is for a duration of 30 minutes and it usually takes 1-2 days for residents to get their report and results.

