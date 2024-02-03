UAE rescuers save 2 Asians who went missing at sea

The honorees will be recognised during a ceremony at the Founder’s Memorial in Abu Dhabi on February 5
Two men were rescued by the UAE's emergency response team after they had gone missing at sea.
The National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard and Coast Guard Group/3rd Squadron, in coordination with the Air Wing of the Ministry of Interior, carried out the search and rescue mission.
The two Asian men in their 30s, had gone missing at sea after their boat sank due to fluctuating weather conditions.
Despite the adverse conditions, the team were able to locate the two men and rescue them.
The duo, who were suffering from extreme fatigue and exhaustion, were then evacuated by a Ministry of Interior plane and rushed to Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah for emergency treatment.
