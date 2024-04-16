UAE: Remote work to continue for federal employees in Sharjah tomorrow

A video shows a car being swept away by the powerful force of the landslide
Federal employees in Sharjah will continue to work remotely tomorrow, Wednesday, April 17, as weather conditions worsen across the country.
This directive applies to all government departments, bodies and institutions.
Government workers with jobs that require the presence of their occupants at the workplace are excluded.
This comes after Dubai announced extension of the remote working period for govt employees as well as private school students.
Earlier, the UAE announced remote work for all government employees on Tuesday, April 16. Public schools have been directed to observe distance learning on both April 16 and 17.
Private schools in Sharjah had earlier announced distance learning for students on both Tuesday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 17.
