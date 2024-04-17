UAE: Remote work extended for govt employees until Friday

Published: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 7:45 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 7:54 PM

The UAE has extended remote work for government employees across the country, after unstable weather conditions affected the emirates.

Remote work has been extended until Friday, April 19, 2024. This is applicable to all employees except those who are required to be present at their workplace.

The UAE said that this directive has been taking into account the circumstances that have resulted from the unstable weather conditions that the country experienced.

Since Tuesday, government offices across the country have been operating remotely, except those in essential sectors.

Private sector firms had also been urged to prioritise the safety of their employees. However, some had to brave the storm to fulfil their duties.

