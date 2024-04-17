UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Remote work extended for govt employees until Friday

This directive has been issued after taking the current country-wide circumstances into account

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 7:45 PM

Last updated: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 7:54 PM

The UAE has extended remote work for government employees across the country, after unstable weather conditions affected the emirates.

Remote work has been extended until Friday, April 19, 2024. This is applicable to all employees except those who are required to be present at their workplace.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The UAE said that this directive has been taking into account the circumstances that have resulted from the unstable weather conditions that the country experienced.


Since Tuesday, government offices across the country have been operating remotely, except those in essential sectors.

Private sector firms had also been urged to prioritise the safety of their employees. However, some had to brave the storm to fulfil their duties.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE