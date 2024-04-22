UAE rejects false allegations made by Permanent Representative of Sudan to the UN

Nothing to be worried about the showers that are expected today, NCM has said
The UAE has rejected false allegations levied against it in a letter to the UN security council.
The allegations made by the Permanent Representative of Sudan were rejected, with Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, stressing that they are baseless allegations and contradict the established fraternal relations between the two countries.
Lana indicated that the UAE sent a letter to the Security Council on April 21, during which it stressed that spreading misleading information and false narratives one year after the conflict aims to evade responsibility and undermine international efforts aimed at addressing the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the United Arab Emirates confirmed it will remain committed to supporting a peaceful solution to the conflict in Sudan and continue to work with all concerned to support any process aimed at putting Sudan on the political path to reach a permanent settlement and achieve a national consensus to form a civilian-led government.
The letter was sent by Mohammed Abu Shehab, Ambassador of the UAE and Permanent Representative of the State to the United Nations, to Vanessa Fraser, President of the United Nations Security Council.
In a post on X, the authority provided images of the letter addressed to the President:
